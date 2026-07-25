Ray and Sharon Gamble Health Costs for Brain Tumor

My sister Sharon and her husband Ray have a need for help with health costs relating to Ray's brain tumor. Ray is a military veteran who has served in Germany, Kuwait, and Iraq. Following his miliary career he taught at Portsmouth Christian Academy in New Hampshire for 30 years. Sharon is the founder of Sweet Selah Ministries (https://www.sweetselah.org/), which provides biblical resources and retreats that help women pause and love God more deeply as they know Him more intimately.





Ray officially retired from teaching on Friday, June 5th and gave the commencement address that evening. The next day he and Sharon enjoyed yardwork and a first day of retirement. The day after that, Ray could not form coherent words, so they went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with the brain tumor. He had surgery on June 11th, but they were not able to remove the full tumor.





Ray has an aggressive glioblastoma tumor on the brain requiring round-the-clock care. Although his veterans' benefits are helping with some of the costs, the main uncovered cost is for the home health aides, which can cost $500 or more per day.





Although Sharon has been pulling from savings and other funds to help cover these costs, we would like to give others the opportunity to help her and Ray at this time. If you would like to help, please use this GiveSend Go fundraiser to make your personal contribution towards the home health care for Ray.





Thank you, and God bless!





Ray Fowler (Sharon's brother)