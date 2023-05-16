Help Farmers & Families with Low-Risk Raw Milk

Will you give $10 to help farmers and families with low-risk raw milk? Raw Milk Institute works to improve the safety, quality, and accessibility of raw milk through farmer training, rigorous raw milk standards, raw milk research, and improving consumer education. We are a 501c3 non-profit organization, and you can help to support your farmer and your own access to raw milk by donating to help us continue our important work.

At Raw Milk Institute, our work is critical as we train farmers in how to produce low-risk raw milk and also work towards increased legalization of raw milk. When farmers are well-trained and aim for high standards, they can produce high quality raw milk that nourishes their communities while sustaining their farms. Animal welfare and soil health are improved with grass-based farming, too!

Our Work



Since 2011, the Raw Milk Institute has been striving towards the overall goal of universal access to safe raw milk. Our impact continues to grow as more farmers and consumers learn about the benefits of raw milk. Over the last year, we have:

Trained over 100 farmers, legislators, university professors, and consumers on raw milk benefits and risk management

LISTED eight farms in Minnesota, Vermont, New York, Iowa, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee who we mentored through the process of developing individualized Risk Assessment and Management Plans (RAMP) for managing the health and hygiene of their unique farms

Provided one-on-one mentoring in the production of low-risk raw milk to dozens of additional farms across the USA as well as internationally in Canada, England, Azores, South Africa, Lebanon, Australia, and New Zealand

Amassed hundreds of raw milk test data from RAWMI LISTED farms which can be used to further raw milk research

Provided support towards increased legal access to raw milk in Iowa, Wisconsin, New Mexico, and Canada (and raw milk is now legal in Iowa!)

Published 10+ articles on raw milk benefits, farms, and risk management strategies in both online and printed publications

Provided $500 on-farm lab sponsorships to 10 family farms



Our mentorship to farmers is provided free of charge, so that we can support farms no matter their size. We provide the same free, individualized support to micro-dairies with just one cow or a few goats that we provide to larger farms milking 100+ animals. Raw Milk Institute relies on donations and grants to achieve this important work.

Raw Milk Benefits



Large studies have found that raw milk consumption is associated with lower rates of asthma, allergies, eczema, ear infections, fevers, and respiratory infections. Like breastmilk, raw milk provides excellent nutrition and strengthens the immune system with its wide array of beneficial nutrients, enzymes, vitamins, and minerals, all in their natural form which is most easily utilized by the body. Raw milk is also easily-digested by many people who are lactose-intolerant.

Helping Farmers Thrive as They Nourish Humanity



At Raw Milk Institute, our vision is to build a healthier world where raw milk is safe, embraced, and accessible. Across the USA and internationally, family farms are failing at unprecedented rates while chronic health problems are rampant in both young and old. Low-risk raw milk is a win-win for both farmers and consumers: its health benefits help to build and maintain robust health while it provides a sustainable income for farmers and their families.

Will you help?



Your donation will help us continue our mission to advance low-risk raw milk across the USA and internationally.





USA-based donations are tax-deductible. With your support, we can continue this important work for farmers and families around the globe.