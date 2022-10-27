Goal:
As most of you know, Ravi was a driving force behind many social initiatives at Ajax High School and within his community (Culture of Peace, White Bandana Campaign, etc.). After his passing in September 2013, an annual scholarship was established in his name and given out in his honour.
The Ravi Panday Peace & Community Award (RPPCA) is presented to a graduating student(s) who exemplifies and promotes community building and peace within their school and/or community. This student takes on initiatives or projects that encourage an environment of cooperation and understanding within a diverse student body.
Since 2015, the RPPCA has been awarded to four change-makers who have made a difference in their community:
We would like to thank everyone for their continuous contributions and support-without you, this wouldn't be possible.
May the hopes and dreams live on through the winners of this scholarship. RIP Ravi
Happy birthday and scholarship anniversary Ravi!
I love and miss you so much my Bruddo. May god continue blessing you wherever you may be.
Happy Birthday Ravi
To my beloved Son Ravi panda happy birthday you are surely missed but you've left a longing impression of kindness among other things love you and miss you
I love you Brudz ❤️
