Campaign Image

Ravi Panday Peace & Community Award

Goal:

 CAD $1,000

Raised:

 CAD $900

Campaign created by Don Lane

Campaign funds will be received by Don Lane

Ravi Panday Peace & Community Award

As most of you know, Ravi was a driving force behind many social initiatives at Ajax High School and within his community (Culture of Peace, White Bandana Campaign, etc.). After his passing in September 2013, an annual scholarship was established in his name and given out in his honour.

The Ravi Panday Peace & Community Award (RPPCA) is presented to a graduating student(s) who exemplifies and promotes community building and peace within their school and/or community. This student takes on initiatives or projects that encourage an environment of cooperation and understanding within a diverse student body.

Since 2015, the RPPCA has been awarded to four change-makers who have made a difference in their community:

  • 2024: Rumaizah Sumat
  • 2023: Vashti Sharma
  • 2022: Nilakshi Rajmogan
  • 2021: Sara Syed
  • 2020: Kayla Thompson
  • 2019: Whitney Cook Rouse
  • 2018: Fatima Asghar
  • 2017: Hamza Farhat Ali
  • 2016: Nabeel Hasnain
  • 2015: Kendra Johnstone

We would like to thank everyone for their continuous contributions and support-without you, this wouldn't be possible.

Recent Donations
Show:
Melitta
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Sophia Ali
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

May the hopes and dreams live on through the winners of this scholarship. RIP Ravi

Ashley Mezaun Kudrath
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Happy birthday and scholarship anniversary Ravi!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

I love and miss you so much my Bruddo. May god continue blessing you wherever you may be.

Shristi Singh
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Mezaum Kudrath
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Happy Birthday Ravi

John Morrison
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Moving Hub Inc
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

To my beloved Son Ravi panda happy birthday you are surely missed but you've left a longing impression of kindness among other things love you and miss you

Melitta
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Navesh
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Asha
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

I love you Brudz ❤️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo