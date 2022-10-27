As most of you know, Ravi was a driving force behind many social initiatives at Ajax High School and within his community (Culture of Peace, White Bandana Campaign, etc.). After his passing in September 2013, an annual scholarship was established in his name and given out in his honour.

The Ravi Panday Peace & Community Award (RPPCA) is presented to a graduating student(s) who exemplifies and promotes community building and peace within their school and/or community. This student takes on initiatives or projects that encourage an environment of cooperation and understanding within a diverse student body.

Since 2015, the RPPCA has been awarded to four change-makers who have made a difference in their community:

2024: Rumaizah Sumat

2023: Vashti Sharma

2022: Nilakshi Rajmogan

2021: Sara Syed

2020: Kayla Thompson

2019: Whitney Cook Rouse

2018: Fatima Asghar

2017: Hamza Farhat Ali

2016: Nabeel Hasnain

2015: Kendra Johnstone

We would like to thank everyone for their continuous contributions and support-without you, this wouldn't be possible.