Raven's Housing Fund

Raven is a woman of color with a deep heart for survivors of violent crime and abuse, and she is a survivor herself. She has studied aerospace engineering, worked in veterinary medicine, and is committed to improving the vet med industry. Raven dreams of one day running her own animal rescue.

Recently, Raven lost her home and, shortly after, was in a car accident. She and her service dogs are now in urgent need. We’re raising funds to help secure safe, stable housing for Raven and her dogs and to cover immediate essentials while she rebuilds. Anything helps, and every share and donation makes a real difference.