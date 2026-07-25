Rare Pelvic Tumor Diagnosis

Hello, my name is Shakiran, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help.

Earlier this year, my life changed when doctors discovered a large pelvic mass. After multiple hospital stays, procedures, and biopsies, I was diagnosed with malakoplakia, a rare inflammatory condition. My recovery has been physically, emotionally, and financially overwhelming.

While focusing on my health, I have also been trying to provide stability for my child and work toward moving into a safe home. Unfortunately, the medical challenges I’ve faced have made it difficult to keep up with the costs of moving and starting over.

I’m raising funds to help cover:

Security deposit and moving expenses Utility deposits Basic household necessities Other essential expenses while I continue recovering

If you’re unable to donate, sharing my story would mean just as much. Every share, kind word, and prayer helps me feel less alone during this journey.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give. I truly appreciate your kindness and generosity.



