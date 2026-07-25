Rare diagnosis but common surgery…

For over 13 years, my sister has lived in constant pain without answers. She was repeatedly misdiagnosed while her health continued to decline, all while doing her best to raise her son and continue working through unimaginable physical suffering. Not to mention the medical gaslighting she endured all these years. She knew her body and knew something was wrong.





In March of this year, by the grace of God, an emergency room doctor at the University of Utah finally took the time to truly listen to her and investigate what was happening. After years of unanswered questions, she was diagnosed with Nutcracker Syndrome, May-Thurner Syndrome, and Chronic Pelvic Congestion Syndrome — serious vascular conditions that have dramatically impacted her daily life and ability to work.





Since February, she has been unable to work due to the severity of her symptoms and ongoing medical complications. Since March, she has been placed on bedrest while waiting for surgery that is potentially scheduled for June, pending insurance approval. Her medical team and surgeon are working hard to ensure everything can be completed before her insurance coverage ends at the end of June.





Following surgery, she is expected to need approximately 6–8 weeks of recovery time before she is able to return to work, which we are hoping will be sometime near the beginning of September.





She is a single mother to an incredible 12-year-old boy, and right now they are facing overwhelming financial pressure on top of the emotional and physical burden of her illness.





We are raising funds to help cover:

• Medical treatments and specialist appointments

• Surgery-related expenses and recovery needs

• Rent and utilities

• Car payment and transportation

• Cell phone and essential bills

• Groceries and daily living expenses

• Support for her son during this difficult season





Even with insurance, the financial burden has been overwhelming. One of her co-pays alone at the University of Utah is $1,500. Every dollar donated will be carefully accounted for, and receipts for expenses can be provided. Our family wants to ensure full transparency and stewardship with every contribution received.





Anyone who knows my sister knows she is one of the strongest, most caring, and selfless people you could ever meet. She has spent years pushing through pain quietly, continuing to care for others while suffering herself.





Now she needs help.





If you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply keep her in your prayers, our family would be deeply grateful. Every contribution — no matter the size — helps relieve some of the burden and allows her to focus on healing, surgery, and recovery.





Thank you for taking the time to read her story, pray for her, and support her during this incredibly difficult journey.



