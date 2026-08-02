GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Support Rapha's Journey to Move, Thrive, & Create

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRapha Conrad

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rapha Conrad

Support Rapha's Journey to Move, Thrive, & Create

Hello everyone. My name is Rapha Conrad. I am a dancer/choreographer, photographer, singer, and a content creator. I have accomplished a lot as a creative and artist until everything changed in 2020.


For the past six years, I've been focused on caring for my parents through their health challenges while trying to find my way back to dance and creating (including performing and teaching). I have matured and gained new skills (including working on my first documentary film during the pandemic). Unfortunately, these sacrifices have meant putting my own path on hold.


Right now, I'm in a toxic environment without steady income or my own transportation, I lost my car in 2023 (which kept me limited to traveling a lot). Not to mention, the trauma I faced after dealing the family emergencies and my own health scares has really affected my mental health where I hardly recognize myself. The fear and sacrificing my own needs/responsibilities have my have kept me stuck, unable to move forward or finish what I've started.


I'm being called to make a change and to prepare for moving into a new place (location TBA). I need help with the first three months of rent plus utilities, along with the preparation for the move (travel, supplies, etc.). If this fundraiser reaches pass the goal, the funds will be invested for my return to dance/singing/acting (clothes, shoes, training, etc.), my content creator journey, and for my new car. This move is about healing and stepping back into what I'm meant to do: create, perform, teach, dance, and give.


It's very hard for me to ask for help because I spent these six years trying to be strong and hold everything together by myself. It takes real strength to let go and reach out. Everyone needs someone who cares. I appreciate of all my friends, mentors, and counselors near and far who been checking on me, sending me encouragement & advice, and supported me. There is power in community.


If you feel called to help me "Get my spark back", please take the to support my journey by donating and sharing this fundraiser. Your support would mean I can finally take this step (without turning back) and thrive in a place where I can heal and pursue my creative calling.


Thank you and God bless.

-Rapha

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $505 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,535 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,691 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve