Support Rapha's Journey to Move, Thrive, & Create

Hello everyone. My name is Rapha Conrad. I am a dancer/choreographer, photographer, singer, and a content creator. I have accomplished a lot as a creative and artist until everything changed in 2020.





For the past six years, I've been focused on caring for my parents through their health challenges while trying to find my way back to dance and creating (including performing and teaching). I have matured and gained new skills (including working on my first documentary film during the pandemic). Unfortunately, these sacrifices have meant putting my own path on hold.





Right now, I'm in a toxic environment without steady income or my own transportation, I lost my car in 2023 (which kept me limited to traveling a lot). Not to mention, the trauma I faced after dealing the family emergencies and my own health scares has really affected my mental health where I hardly recognize myself. The fear and sacrificing my own needs/responsibilities have my have kept me stuck, unable to move forward or finish what I've started.





I'm being called to make a change and to prepare for moving into a new place (location TBA). I need help with the first three months of rent plus utilities, along with the preparation for the move (travel, supplies, etc.). If this fundraiser reaches pass the goal, the funds will be invested for my return to dance/singing/acting (clothes, shoes, training, etc.), my content creator journey, and for my new car. This move is about healing and stepping back into what I'm meant to do: create, perform, teach, dance, and give.





It's very hard for me to ask for help because I spent these six years trying to be strong and hold everything together by myself. It takes real strength to let go and reach out. Everyone needs someone who cares. I appreciate of all my friends, mentors, and counselors near and far who been checking on me, sending me encouragement & advice, and supported me. There is power in community.





If you feel called to help me "Get my spark back", please take the to support my journey by donating and sharing this fundraiser. Your support would mean I can finally take this step (without turning back) and thrive in a place where I can heal and pursue my creative calling.





Thank you and God bless.

-Rapha