Get Mac Moving Again

We're raising funds to get a young working man back on the road so he can keep providing for his family.

Mac’s 2000 Ford Ranger wasn’t just a way to get around. It got him to job sites, kept his small family housed and fed, and was a connection to his roots in North Georgia and East Tennessee. He’s been grinding through on-site contracts far from home, saving to move back south to be closer to his aging family. With a new job set to start in mid-August, that truck was his key to everything—mobility, independence, and stability.

Now it’s gone. Destroyed under circumstances that some feel more personal than random. And with USAA slow-walking the process, he’s at real risk of missing that job.

The quiet, heads-down type. This is a young man who would never ask for a handout. He’s worked hard, kept his nose clean, and pushed through every setback. This isn’t about a plea for sympathy. It’s about giving him the chance to keep moving forward.

We're trying to raise $8,000 to help repair the truck (repairs quoted at 6600 and 9800), cover temporary transportation, and bridge the gap until he’s back on his feet.

Why this matters:

– This is a military-rooted family, and we need to support our troops even when their service is done.

– That truck was project shared with his father—maintained with care but destroyed for no clear reason.

– He’s got a plan and the will. This support gets him home for his father’s 85th year.

What your support does:

– Gets him back on the road so he can fulfill his obligations.

– Shows that when someone’s singled out for what they believe in, community still shows up.

If you can give, thank you. If you can’t, sharing helps more than you know. Mac wouldn’t ask—but he’d be there if it were you.

God bless.