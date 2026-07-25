Randy's health issues

Last year, Randy was in a car accident that totalled the front of his car due to a man driving through a red light. A few days after the accident Randy went to an urgent care location due to pain in his shoulder. The pain did not allow Randy to do any normal activities such as working or exercising which he has done for 40 years. As the pain continued Randy saw his primary doctor whom sent him for an MRI. The images revealed Randy had a torn muscle in his shoulder. He was referred to an orthopedic surgeon. The shoulder surgery could not be done for a few months and Randy could not go back to doing retail work carrying heavy things,and stocking a store.

The surgery was done last January and Randy has had to do ten weeks of rehabilitation. All this time since last September when the accident happened, Randy has not been able to work. His savings are gone and he will get behind on his bills if help does not come now.

After the surgery, Randy took a pain medication for three days. The medication caused swelling him his feet and legs. He told the surgeon about it but no remedy was offered. So, this has been a second health issue Randy has had to deal with. His feet and lower legs,are swollen every day. He cannot be on his feet very long or wear shoes for long. His doctor did refer him to a practice that deals with vein problems. A scan was done on his legs and it revealed veins are not taking up fluid from the feet and ankles. The insurance that Randy has will not pay the $4,000 fee for the vein procedure to try to correct the problem. Randy does not have the funds to pay for it.

If the problem is not corrected, Randy may not be able to return to work. He has already lost $25,000 in pay due to the accident.

He needs help as soon as possible to get the procedure done and to pay bills until he can potentially return to work. He is a hard worker and has never asked for help in 50 years of working.