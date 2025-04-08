Randy Kolstad's Road to a New Kidney

Hey there...

My name is Melissa, and I have created this campaign for my brother-in-law, Randy. You see, Randy needs a new kidney and has been on quite the journey since being diagnosed with kidney issues as a child. He is currently undergoing dialysis three days a week, which has been ongoing for the past three-plus years. Due to the toll that dialysis has taken on his physical health, he has been unable to work as much as he used to. In addition, the minimal income he was receiving has been garnished for medical bills. He is currently working with doctors in various medical facilities to get back on a transplant list after he was removed for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, however, It has been a long, drawn-out process to get to this point, and we're nowhere near the finish line. Which means he will continue dialysis until that time. As you can imagine, the physical has been taxing, but the mental and emotional toll it's taken has been nothing short of overwhelming and anxiety-inducing. I asked Randy if I could create this fundraiser and work with him to share his story on various social media sites. He reluctantly agreed to allow me to share his story and, possibly, organize a benefit on his behalf. However, as you know, organizing a benefit takes time, and he needs help now.

I will share more details of Randy's journey in posts, soon. In the meantime, if you could pray for Randy, and find it in your heart to help, either through financial means or sharing on your social media, we would be ever so grateful.

Thank you!



