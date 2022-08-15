Randy Hurst Medical Fund

As many of you know a year after his reconstruction surgery Randy’s cancer numbers have been creeping up. A CT scan was scheduled and after waiting 2 months for it to be done (August 4th) we got the news we hadn’t hoped for.

There is a mass beside his kidney along with a small hernia. It’s cancer we can assume because of his numbers.



In talking with his doctor we have decided to meet with a surgeon which will be on August 23rd to most likely remove the tumor and repair the hernia. In the meantime we will be doing another form of natural cancer treatment along with the Vitamin C he is still receiving. It is very costly (couple hundred weekly and all out of pocket). On top of that new insurance kicks in on Sept 1st with a high deductible.

We also plan to do a pizza fundraiser towards the end of September but we plan to start treatments next week(August 22nd).