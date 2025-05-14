40 by the 4th! A Future of Faithful Ministry

The gospel of Jesus Christ changes lives and communities through the influence of the local church.

The local church needs faithful pastors to lead and shepherd her.

I am convinced that God is shaping me to serve Him as one of those pastors.

Join me on my journey to prepare for gospel ministry!

My goal is to raise $40,000 by July 4th to cover the costs of tuition, fees, books, and additional resources for my remaining studies at The Master's Seminary. Your support directly invests in sound theological training and the preparation necessary to shepherd and care for the local church.

Churches and communities around the country are desperate for faithful leaders who can guide with truth, compassion, and unwavering commitment to God’s Word.

This campaign isn’t just about my education; it’s about equipping a shepherd to serve the next generation with convictional leadership and compassionate care.

Every gift—big or small—helps make this training possible for me and my family. Will you partner with me in this essential step of preparation?

Donate today and help launch a future of faithful ministry!