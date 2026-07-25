Random loss of income after 14 yrs as a solo mom

Life changed unexpectedly for me after working 14 years at the same company. I was saddened and shocked and the rest of my staff left in my wake, which I believe speaks to my character and work ethic. I am trying to stay afloat but as a full time single mom, figuring out my next steps has been challenging. Like many people I never imagined I would be in a position to ask for help but I’m facing a difficult financial crisis that unfortunately I don’t see overcoming alone, I’m resilient and hardworking so this is a temporary situation but if anyone has it in their heart to give I would appreciate it. I will pay it forward in the future when I inevitably land back on my feet.