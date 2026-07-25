Rancho Santa Catarina represents a beacon of hope for the children who have been trafficked in Santa Fe, as well as a vital base for St. Catherine’s Mission to serve the hidden homeless and vulnerable populations in our community. We are striving to secure a down payment of $250,000 to purchase this property, which will transform into a safe haven for young survivors of trafficking. This shelter will provide not only a secure environment but also access to comprehensive support services, including counseling, educational programs, and rehabilitation to help these children reclaim their lives and build brighter futures.





In addition to serving as a sanctuary for trafficked children, Rancho Santa Catarina will also become a pivotal operational hub for St. Catherine’s Mission. From this base, we will be able to expand our outreach efforts, ensuring that food, blankets, medical supplies, and other essential resources reach those who are homeless and vulnerable across Santa Fe. The acquisition of this property is an urgent and critical step in our mission to provide care and support to some of the most marginalized members of our community. Your donations will directly contribute to making this vision a reality, helping to create a safe space for children in need and strengthening our capacity to serve those who are often unseen and underserved. Every contribution brings us closer to securing Rancho Santa Catarina and extending our compassionate reach to those who need it most.