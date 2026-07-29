Ra’mya Rene Silvan | Funeral Funds 🕊️💔

﻿﻿﻿Ra'Mya Rene Silvan was only 18 years old when her life was tragically taken. Just days earlier, she had celebrated graduating from high school and was preparing to attend college in the fall. Her future was filled with dreams, goals, and endless possibilities.

According to investigators, Ra'Mya had recently ended a difficult relationship with her former boyfriend. Authorities allege that on May 24, 2026, he came to her home to return an iPad. During the encounter, an argument broke out. A witness reportedly heard the argument, followed by gunshots and Ra'Mya's screams. Prosecutors later stated that more than 20 shell casings were recovered from the scene. Ra'Mya was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Police arrested 20-year-old Daniel Victor Romero and charged him with second-degree murder. Court documents cited by news outlets allege that the shooting occurred after the couple had ended what officials described as a "tumultuous relationship." The criminal case is still ongoing, and the allegations remain subject to the court process.

Today, Ra'Mya's family, friends, classmates, and community are left grieving a young woman whose life had only just begun. What should have been a season of celebration, college preparations, and new opportunities became a heartbreaking loss that has forever changed the lives of those who loved her. Any support given in her memory helps honor her life and provides assistance to those carrying the weight of this tragedy. 🕊️



