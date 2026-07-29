GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Ramp Up Joy - A Journey of Inclusion

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKathleen jackson

Ramp Up Joy - A Journey of Inclusion

🌟 I remember the first time it hit me—the sheer impossibility of enjoying the world around us, even in our own backyard. It was a sunny day at the local fair, and as we approached one of those iconic Ferris wheels glowing under the sun’s embrace, my heart sank into my stomach. The scene before us was thrilling but also painfully exclusive: families laughing together on rides, couples sharing treats beneath flickering lights—and there we were, unable to join in due to a lack of accessibility and support for our family member with disabilities.

That moment wasn't just about missing out; it highlighted the stark reality that millions share worldwide. Accessibility isn’t just a social good—it’s an essential pathway towards inclusion. It was clear then: we needed to change this narrative, one trip at a time.

Fast forward to today, and we stand on the brink of turning dreams into realities for families like ours. We are planning to travel across ten of these popular destinations in the United States over the next year—each leg meticulously researched by our team for accessibility and ease of navigation for wheelchairs and mobility scooters alike. It’s about making memories, not excuses!

But here’s where we need you: every mile, attraction entry, or meal out adds up quickly. From accommodation to transport, from admission fees to special equipment rentals—the costs add up fast. Our goal is ambitious but achievable with your help—to raise $15,000 to ensure each trip is smooth and unforgettable for all involved.

Imagine the joy of seeing a child’s face light up as they maneuver their wheelchair through an obstacle-free path at Disney World or feel the thrill alongside your loved one in Universal Studios when you know they can navigate it safely without hassles. This isn't just about fun; it's about dignity and self-worth for people with disabilities who deserve to experience every bit of joy our world has to offer, no exceptions.

We invite you—yes, YOU!—to be part of this journey. Each dollar counts as a step towards bridging the gap between what’s accessible and truly inclusive. Whether it's $5 or $500, your contribution can make all the difference in someone else's life. Let's not just dream about change; let's work together to bring these dreams into tangible experiences!

🌈 Together, we are more than capable of turning a no into yes—for every family out there struggling with accessibility issues and feeling left behind by society’s typical merry-go-round. Let’s create a world where everyone can spin around freely in the same circle of joy. Will you join us?

With heartfelt thanks,

[Your Name]The Payne Family

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve