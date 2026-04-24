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Ramp and deck for person in wheelchair and fencing

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGina Boehm

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gina Boehm

Ramp and deck for person in wheelchair and fencing

Help Us Build a Safe Ramp and Deck for Charlie

Hello, my name is Gina, and I am asking for help for my husband, Charlie.

Charlie is a proud United States Navy veteran who served our country for more than 23 years. During his military career, he served through some of our nation’s most difficult times, including Beirut, the Gulf War, and the years following 9/11. Today, Charlie faces a different battle.

Charlie lives with severe PTSD, Frontal Temporal Dementia, and the effects of a stroke. He is wheelchair-dependent and requires assistance with many daily activities. Despite his service and sacrifices, we continue to struggle to obtain the accessibility modifications he desperately needs.

After years of housing challenges, we were blessed to finally move into our home in May. We are incredibly grateful for this blessing. However, there is one major problem: we still do not have a wheelchair-accessible ramp and deck.

Without a safe ramp, Charlie is essentially trapped inside our home. Simple things many people take for granted—going to church, attending medical appointments, enjoying time outdoors, attending family gatherings, or simply enjoying the freedom to leave home safely—become difficult or impossible.

We want to be transparent that we are currently waiting for paperwork to be approved through a VA grant program that may help cover the construction of a ramp and deck. However, we do not know how long that process will take or whether the funding will fully meet the need. In the meantime, Charlie remains unable to safely enter and exit our home independently.

We have pursued assistance through every avenue available to us, including the VA and other organizations. We are not looking for handouts; we are simply asking for help to bridge the gap while we continue working through the approval process and to ensure Charlie has the safe access he deserves.

Funds raised will be used for:

• Construction of a wheelchair-accessible deck

• A safe wheelchair ramp that meets accessibility standards

• Materials, labor, permits, and related installation costs

• Any additional accessibility features needed to safely enter and exit the home

If the VA grant is approved after funds have been raised, any remaining donations will be used for other accessibility and safety needs related to Charlie’s care and mobility.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings Charlie one step closer to freedom, independence, and dignity.

If you are unable to donate, we would be grateful if you would share our story and keep us in your prayers.

As Christians, we trust that God will provide a way forward. We are thankful for every prayer, every share, and every act of kindness shown to our family.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting a veteran who has given so much in service to our country.

With gratitude,

Gina and Charlie Boehm


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