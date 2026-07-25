Support Ralph Perrier Historian

My name is Ralph Perrier. I am an independent researcher and historian who is passionate about uncovering and sharing untold stories from our past. I am seeking support to fund my research efforts, allowing me to dedicate more time to writing and bringing these important narratives to light. Your contributions will help me continue my work and share valuable insights with a wider audience. Thank you for considering supporting my journey!

You can read the first drafts of my two books on my website here: hereticalbooks.com