Rallying Around the Reimers: Believing for Wesley’s Miracle

Since late November, Wesley has been fighting for his life.





After a devastating car accident, Wesley Reimer was airlifted to Salt Lake City, where he received critical care at Primary Children's Hospital. Through multiple brain surgeries and serious medical complications, Wesley has already overcome incredible odds just to be here today.





On April 21st, he was transferred to Craig Hospital in the Denver area—a world-renowned rehabilitation center specializing in traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries. This next level of care is vital, as Wesley begins intensive, life-changing therapy with the hope of restoring what was lost.





And this is where faith continues to meet the fight. We are praying and believing for Wesley to “wake up and arise”—for a true miracle of healing. Just like the story of Lazarus (John 11), we are asking God to fully restore Wesley—to walk again, to talk again, and to live a full life that glorifies Him in every way.





The Reimer family continues to stand strong in their faith. They are trusting that God is working all things together for good and that Wesley’s life will be a testimony pointing thousands to Jesus. They have not given up—and they are not going to and neither are we.





But the reality is, the financial burden is overwhelming. Between emergency care, surgeries, rehabilitation, travel, and time away from work, the expenses have grown far beyond what insurance will cover. This is where we, as the Church, can step in. We have a GOD sized goal to reach for at least $555,000.





We are asking you to Rally Around the Reimers:

Pray boldly for Wesley’s healing and restoration Give as you feel led to help cover medical and living expenses Share this campaign to extend the reach of support around the world





Every gift—no matter the size—makes a real difference. More than anything, it allows the Reimer family to focus fully on Wesley and his recovery during this critical time.

If you’d like to follow Wesley’s journey more closely, the family is sharing frequent updates through their CaringBridge page; just search for Wesley Reimer.





Acts 3:16 states,

By faith in the name of Jesus, this man whom you see and know was made strong. It is Jesus’ name and the faith that comes through him that has completely healed him, as you can all see.

This is our prayer for Wesley - that Jesus would heal him!





The number 5 primarily symbolizes God's grace, goodness, and favor toward humanity. So, on Tuesday, May 5th - we are going to gather together and pray in unity for the wholeness and abundant life of Wesley Reimer. We are also praying to raise at least $555,000 from Christians around the world that feel led by God to join in this prayer project.





We continue to pray for the full healing and restoration of Wesley! Would you join us as we watch what God will do in the life of this precious family?





Let’s come together in faith, generosity, and love—to help bring a healed Wesley home. To God be the Glory!





The Reimer Family includes: Nicholas & Dusti with kids: Wesley, Bo and Gus.