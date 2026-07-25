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Rally For the Woman Who Saved Lives..

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$260 USD

Fundraiser created byHenry Meza

Fundraiser funds will be received by Henry Meza

Rally For the Woman Who Saved Lives..

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

​There are some people in this world who seem to have been put here for the sole purpose of bringing light, healing, and hope to everyone they touch. Our grandmother whom we simply call Mom because she raised us as her very own is exactly that kind of soul.

​Today, the woman who spent her entire life saving others needs us to save hers.


Born into a humble farming family in the rugged mountains of Honduras, Mom grew up in a world where traveling meant walking or riding on horseback. But she had a vision that stretched far beyond those mountain trails. She chose to study medicine, and she used that knowledge to completely transform her community.

​Single handedly, she was responsible for establishing the very first medical clinic in her village. She didn’t stop there, she personally helped pay to bring electricity and proper roads to her community. As a medic, she saved countless lives, delivering newborn babies and treating desperately ill infants and adults.

​To her, it never mattered where a person came from, what they believed, or what they had. She didn't see boundaries; she only saw human beings in need of love and care.


​Beyond the lives she saved in her clinic, she built a sanctuary of love at home. She took in her grandchildren and cousins, raising us with an open heart and an unwavering devotion.

​When I was growing up, I was captivated by the military. She always told me she believed that’s where my path would lead. I went on to serve in the U.S. military for 13 years, and nothing filled her with greater joy than seeing me in uniform and telling me how incredibly proud she was. But the truth is, we are the proudest ones, proud to be hers. We could fill an entire library with books about her quiet, selfless acts of grace.


Just last week, our world came to a sudden halt. After going to the hospital for persistent pain that kept her from sleeping, the doctors ran a series of tests. Our worst fears were realized: she has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer.

​The road ahead is daunting, but if there is anyone with the spirit, resilience, and strength to fight this, it is her. She is preparing to begin aggressive treatment, and we are holding onto faith for a road to recovery and more precious time with the family she spent her life building.


For decades, Mom poured her own resources, energy, and medical expertise into saving others. Now, the financial burdens of medical treatments, specialized care, and daily expenses are mounting rapidly.

​We are launching this GiveSendGo to ensure she has access to every single treatment, comfort, and medical resource available to fight this battle without the crushing weight of financial stress.

Any amount, no matter how small, directly funds her medical care and fight for recovery.

We believe in the power of prayer. Please keep our Mom in your thoughts and prayers for strength, comfort, and healing. Please share her story with your network, your churches, and your communities.

She spent her life ensuring that strangers had roads to walk on, electricity to light their homes, and medical care to survive. Let's build a road of support for her now.

​Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, your generosity, and your prayers.

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