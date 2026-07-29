GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Rally for Suzan's Recovery

Monthly Goal$7,140 USD
Total Raised$1,600 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJan Switzer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Suzan Vann

Rally for Suzan's Recovery

Hi friends! You know how sometimes life throws curveballs your way? Well, that’s exactly what happened to my sister Suzan. Firstly, she lost her 51 yo daughter Amy in a senseless medical malpractice in October. Secondly, she’s been going through a medical nightmare herself.

It started with a routine hip surgery—or so we thought. But something went wrong, and instead of recovery, she has faced endless pain and infections.

Suzan has been through two procedures since her first surgery back in February. Each one was supposed to fix the problem but only led to more infection and discomfort. It’s been tough for her; it’s hard enough dealing with constant medical interventions, let alone managing all the emotions that come with them.

Now, she has been told she needs a full 6-8 weeks in a care facility ($238/day) just to get better from this ordeal—and then there's another surgery after! It breaks my heart knowing how much more pain and frustration she might have to endure before things return to normal.

But here’s where you come in, dear friends. I believe that with your support, we can help make a difference for Suzan. We need to raise $2000 monthly to ease some of the financial burdens caused by these medical costs and ensure she has access to all necessary treatments without worrying about finances. ? Her insurance will not cover the expenses in the care facility.

This isn’t just about covering bills; it’s about believing in second chances—for her health, for peace of mind, and ultimately regaining control over her life. Your donation doesn't just help pay the cost of care; it sends a message that we are all behind Suzan as she fights this battle day by day.

Remember: your support can bring hope where there is pain, security when things seem out of control. A small act of kindness today could mean everything to someone like my sister who’s fighting her toughest fight right now. ❤️

If you feel moved to help in any way—whether it's sharing this campaign, donating what you can afford, or simply sending prayers Suzan’s way—please do so! Every bit helps us get one step closer to bringing my sister home healed and ready for a fresh start.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read about Suzan's journey; we can’t wait to share her success story with all of you soon! #HopeAndHealing

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve