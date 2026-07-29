Rally for Suzan's Recovery

Hi friends! You know how sometimes life throws curveballs your way? Well, that’s exactly what happened to my sister Suzan. Firstly, she lost her 51 yo daughter Amy in a senseless medical malpractice in October. Secondly, she’s been going through a medical nightmare herself.

It started with a routine hip surgery—or so we thought. But something went wrong, and instead of recovery, she has faced endless pain and infections.

Suzan has been through two procedures since her first surgery back in February. Each one was supposed to fix the problem but only led to more infection and discomfort. It’s been tough for her; it’s hard enough dealing with constant medical interventions, let alone managing all the emotions that come with them.

Now, she has been told she needs a full 6-8 weeks in a care facility ($238/day) just to get better from this ordeal—and then there's another surgery after! It breaks my heart knowing how much more pain and frustration she might have to endure before things return to normal.

But here’s where you come in, dear friends. I believe that with your support, we can help make a difference for Suzan. We need to raise $2000 monthly to ease some of the financial burdens caused by these medical costs and ensure she has access to all necessary treatments without worrying about finances. ? Her insurance will not cover the expenses in the care facility.

This isn’t just about covering bills; it’s about believing in second chances—for her health, for peace of mind, and ultimately regaining control over her life. Your donation doesn't just help pay the cost of care; it sends a message that we are all behind Suzan as she fights this battle day by day.

Remember: your support can bring hope where there is pain, security when things seem out of control. A small act of kindness today could mean everything to someone like my sister who’s fighting her toughest fight right now. ❤️

If you feel moved to help in any way—whether it's sharing this campaign, donating what you can afford, or simply sending prayers Suzan’s way—please do so! Every bit helps us get one step closer to bringing my sister home healed and ready for a fresh start.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read about Suzan's journey; we can’t wait to share her success story with all of you soon! #HopeAndHealing