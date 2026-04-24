Rally for Ryleighs Recovery

Rally for Ryleigh: Recovery and Rehabilitation

On the evening of May 25, our sweet Ryleigh was involved in a devastating side-by-side accident that left her with multiple fractures to her spine and a serious spinal cord injury.

Due to the severity of her injuries, Ryleigh was transported by ambulance to a Level II trauma center, where she underwent emergency spinal surgery. Surgeons worked for hours to repair the damage, stabilize her spine, and give her the best possible chance at recovery. While the surgery was successful, her journey is just beginning.

She is now facing a long road of rehabilitation, physical therapy, medical appointments, and recovery. Her strength and determination have already amazed everyone around her, but the weeks and months ahead will be challenging.

Anyone who knows Ryleigh knows she is a bright, strong, and loved young woman with her whole future ahead of her. Anyone who knows her parents, Terra and Jon, also knows they are the kind of people who would do anything for their family. Over the years, they have faced more than their share of hardships and challenges with grace, faith, and perseverance. Now they are focused entirely on helping their daughter heal.

As they remain by Ryleigh’s side, expenses will quickly add up, including travel, lodging, meals, missed work, rehabilitation costs, and other unexpected needs that come with a traumatic injury.

Many people have asked how they can help. This fundraiser is an opportunity for friends, family, and our community to come together and support Ryleigh and her family during this difficult time.

Most importantly, we ask for your prayers, positive thoughts, and encouragement as Ryleigh begins her recovery.

Every donation, share, and prayer means more than words can express.

Thank you for helping us rally around Ryleigh.

#RallyForRyleigh



