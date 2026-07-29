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Rally for Relief - Lupus Warriors Unite

Monthly Goal$10,000 USD
Total Raised$0 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMariah Rowden

Rally for Relief - Lupus Warriors Unite

🌟👩‍🦰 My heart is heavy with worry, but full of love and hope as I share our family's heartfelt plea for help. A few months ago, we received the news that my mother-in-law has been diagnosed with Lupus – a condition she knew little about until it became part of her life.

This diagnosis came as a shock, but what truly hit us hard was realizing just how much this journey will cost. Her insurance, while comprehensive, comes with an astronomical deductible and out-of-pocket maximum that we simply can't afford to pay ourselves. Every specialist visit, lab test, and potential transfusion is a financial hurdle for our family – hurdles we are struggling to clear without help. 🙏

The cost of Lupus treatment isn’t just about money; it’s about peace of mind, ensuring that she can focus on getting better rather than worrying about how bills will be paid. That's why I'm here today, reaching out beyond our immediate family for support. 🧡

Every bit helps – whether you can spare $5 or $500, your contribution goes a long way in easing the financial burden that comes with chronic illness. It’s about more than just money; it’s about coming together as a community to show love and compassion during tough times. 💕

I'm sharing this not because I want sympathy, but because I need help – for my mother-in-law who has always been there for us, now in her time of greatest need. Imagine how it feels when your family needs you most...that’s why we are here today: to ask for the same support from all of YOU!

If you're able, please consider making a donation. Every dollar counts and makes a real difference. Your generosity can help ensure that she gets the care and treatment she deserves without unnecessary financial stress. 💸🤝

Together, we are stronger than one family’s struggles alone. Thank you for taking the time to read this, and thank you in advance for any support you might be able to offer during this challenging time. 🙏❤️

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