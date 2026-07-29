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Rally for Amber: Recovery After Being Hit by a Car

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmber Purkel

Fundraiser funds will be received by Constance McNeese

Rally for Amber: Recovery After Being Hit by a Car

Support Amber Purkel's Road to Recovery

Amber Purkel is a 38-year-old single mother of two who has spent much of her life overcoming unimaginable hardships. Despite facing tragedy, loss, and countless obstacles, she has always continued to fight for her children and those she loves.

In 2008, while three months pregnant with her son, Amber suffered a devastating loss when her fiancé was tragically killed while they were fishing on Lake Pontchartrain. Left to navigate grief while preparing to raise a child alone, Amber found the strength to keep moving forward.

Over the years, she has endured numerous accidents and setbacks, but nothing could have prepared her for what happened on May 31, 2025.

Amber was struck and run over by a vehicle, resulting in catastrophic injuries that have completely changed her life. Since the accident, she has undergone seven major surgeries, with several more still ahead. Her injuries include a broken pelvis, severed ACLs in both knees, severe damage to the backs of her knees, a shifted spine, and extensive wounds that required wound vac therapy. She has battled sepsis, endured multiple lengthy hospital stays, and now suffers from severe neuropathy in both arms.

Doctors have informed Amber that she still faces a double spinal fusion and reconstruction of both ACLs. Everyday tasks that many take for granted have become incredibly difficult. She struggles to walk, sit comfortably, and perform basic daily activities. She lives with constant pain and uncertainty about what the future holds.

Despite the severity of her condition and inability to work, Social Security has denied her disability benefits, leaving her with little to no income while medical bills and living expenses continue to pile up.

Amber has always been the person helping others when they needed it most. Today, she needs our help.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward medical expenses, transportation to appointments, household bills, and helping Amber provide for her children while she focuses on healing and rebuilding her life.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing Amber's story and keeping her in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for helping Amber through the fight of her life.

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