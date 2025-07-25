Raju Manchala's Heart Surgery

On July 23th 2025 my father Raju Manchala went to the Emergency Department for severe chest pain and shortness of breath. An EKG showed that he suffered a massive heart attack. He was taken into the cath lab where they found three major cardiac arteries occluded at 99%, and 95% and 70%. They immediately started working him up for open heart surgery, however they found that his major artery (The LAD) had such extensive occlusion that there was no viable tissue to do a Bypass. On July 24 they deployed 4 stents into the LAD to form a "full metal jacket," and will go in again tomorrow 7/26 to stent the other arteries.

My father is currently very weak and the smallest movements wipe him out, whereas two days ago he was lifting heavy wooden posts under the relentless North Carolina sun. He has been working tirelessly on building YWAM Raleigh's lecture and dormitory yurts, with the first discipleship training school slated to start this fall. This man is a gentle giant, wholeheartedly dedicated to the Kingdom of God, and embodies the words of Jesus to carry ones cross literally. He has committed his life to serve others and is known to selflessly give of himself to help anybody else. This mans quiet compassion carries an undaunted depth. We are so abundantly grateful God has spared his life and that he is still alive with us right now. As Raju and Grace navigate these frightening waters, we're raising funds to help with their medical expenses, the full extent of which we do not yet know.

If you feel compelled to help, your gift will make a real, tangible difference. No amount is too miniscule, and every expression of love, be it through prayer, giving, or encouragement, mean the absolute world.

We will continue to post updates on this page as things progress and keep you abreast of his journey. Thank you so much for your love and support.

With the deepest gratitude, Jake and Anmol Clairmont + the Manchala family.