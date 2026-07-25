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Raising the next generation of women!

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byTemitope Moshood

Raising the next generation of women!

My journey to knowing Jesus and living purposefully began when a woman reached out to me, introduced me to Christ, and chose to invest her time, love, and resources in discipling me. Along the way, other women also poured into my life, shaping my growth and walk with God.

Constant reflection on this has stirred in me a deep compassion for young girls who are navigating life without Jesus , His guidance or direction.


Over the past few years, alongside my husband, I have been committed to leading campus ministries where we guide, disciple, and mentor young people holistically. I am particularly passionate about working with girls and young women—helping them grow spiritually, intellectually, and academically.


Recently, a young woman I walked with during her university years shared something that deeply moved me:

“I now find myself sharing the gospel and pouring into others just as you poured into me.”


She recently shared the gospel with 5 young ladies in a boarding school she is now teaching and has recruited them to a Bible study group , following up on each so they have a living relationship with Jesus. Her story is a powerful reminder that when one life is intentionally invested in, many others can be transformed.


As I continue this work of raising and mentoring the next generation, I also recognize the need to grow and develop as a leader.


I have been nominated to attend the Young Leaders Gathering (YLG4) in Brazil in March 2027, organized by the Lausanne Movement. This global gathering brings together emerging Christian leaders for leadership training, cross-cultural engagement, mentorship, and collaboration. Beyond the event itself, participants begins a 10-year transformational journey through the Younger Leaders Generation (YLGen).


I believe this opportunity will strengthen my leadership capacity and deepen my ability to mentor young women more effectively. The training, mentorship, and global connections will help us build stronger discipleship structures and raise a generation of Christ-centered women who will influence their communities and disciple others.


Could tou please prayerfully consider supporting this cause ?


Thank you for taking the time to read this letter and prayerfully consider partnering with me. Whether through prayer, financial support, or encouragement, I am deeply grateful. I trust that God will use our partnership for His glory and the



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