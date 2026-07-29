Raising support for MKs education

Dear Friends,

We are grateful to God for allowing us to serve as missionaries for the past 20 years. God is faithfull providing all this years. God has blessed us with two daughters. They have grown up in the mission field. They are doing homeschooling in grade 9 and 11. And we thank God for their progress. However, we are currently struggling to cover their school tuition fees due to limited financial support. We humbly ask for your prayers, and if the Lord put you a burden to give to support them, we would be grateful for your obedience and thankful for any contribution toward their education. Even sharing this need with your friends or church family who may have a heart to support missionary kids would be a tremendous blessing to us. We cannot repay you back but as you give, may the Lord increase His grace upon you and your family.

With gratitude and prayers,

Kents



