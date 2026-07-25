Raising School fees money.

My name is Themba, and I am currently studying Mechanical Engineering. I have successfully completed my first semester and am now preparing to register for my second semester.

Unfortunately, I am facing a financial challenge that threatens to end my education. To continue my studies, I need R36,500 for my registration fees and R8,080 to clear my outstanding balance, making the total amount required R44,580.

Growing up, I learned that education is one of the most powerful tools to break the cycle of poverty. Becoming a mechanical engineer is not just a personal dream—it is my opportunity to build a better future for myself, support my family, and contribute positively to my community.

Despite many financial hardships, I have remained committed to my studies and have never given up on my dream. Today, I am reaching out with humility and hope, asking for your support.

Any donation, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to staying in school. If you are unable to contribute financially, I would be deeply grateful if you could share my campaign with others who may be willing to help.

Your kindness and generosity can make a life-changing difference. Thank you for believing in my future and helping me continue my journey toward becoming a qualified Mechanical Engineer.

Funding Goal: R44,580

With sincere gratitude,

Themba Skade

Mechanical Engineering Student