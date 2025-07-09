Raising My Daughter Alone Without Her Mother

My name is Solomon, and I am a father trying to raise my young daughter alone after losing the support of her mother. Every day I wake up with one goal—to make sure she has food to eat, clothes to wear, and a chance at a better future than I have been able to give her so far.

I do not have a stable job. I take whatever work I can find, but some days there is no work at all. When there is no income, I still have to find a way to pay for rent, food, medicine, and the small things a child needs every day. The hardest part is looking into my daughter’s eyes and wondering how I will provide for her tomorrow.

I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for a chance. A stable income would allow me to give my daughter a safe home, proper nutrition, and an education that can change her future. I want her to grow up knowing that even during our darkest days, kind people helped us keep going.

If you are able to support us in any way, no matter how small, it would mean more than I can express. Your kindness will help a father continue fighting for his daughter and give her hope that the world still has compassion.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for keeping us in your prayers.