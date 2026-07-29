Raising money 2 give my dad what he truly deserves

My dad is the best man I’ve ever known . He moved to the United States and left behind 12 brother’s and sister’s . He was only 25 years old .

Today my father is 72 years old and he’s never made it back to his home country .Its my dream to give my dad the opportunity to see his siblings atleast 1 last time before he no longer has the chance . Unfortunately I only make enough money to get by and my attempts at saving have fallen short. I know this is a big ask : ( , but I figured if any kind people in the world come across this that have the extra funds . Well then maybe I can make this dream come true . Any amount is greatly appreciated , even a dollar can make the biggest difference . Thank you for taking the time to read my give send go! : )