Raising Money To Adopt

Saying "Yes" to God's Children

Because we trust the Lord’s sovereignty completely, we have kept our hearts and our home wide open. We want to be a safe, loving haven for the children who need it most. Our adoption profile is open to:

Ages: Newborn up to 5 years old Siblings: We are ready to welcome up to two children at once Race: We happily embrace any racial or cultural background Special Needs: We are fully open to children with any level of medical disability

We know that every child is fearfully and wonderfully made, and we are eager to love them with the same unconditional love Christ shows us.





The Reality of the Road Ahead

While our hearts are ready, the financial hurdle of adoption is incredibly high. Between agency fees, home studies, legal expenses, and medical assessments, the total cost can reach tens of thousands of dollars.

As a Christian couple, we know we cannot do this alone. We are relying on our community to help us bridge the gap and bring our children home.





How You Can Partner With Us

If you feel led to support our adoption journey, here is how you can help:

Pray: Please pray for our future children, for the birth parents making a brave choice, and for us as we prepare our home. Give: Financial gifts of any size will directly fund our adoption agency and legal fees. Share: Please share our link with your friends, family, and church communities.

Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus to our family. We praise God for your generosity, your prayers, and your love.

"He settles the childless woman in her home as a happy mother of children. Praise the Lord." — Psalm 113:9



