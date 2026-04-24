Raising money for the rest of my son tuition

Hello my son just graduated high school and is getting ready for college, I’m so proud of him! He will be attending UTSA for creative writing. Where my troubles fall is with his housing situation. When we toured the campus we were informed that the dorms were completely full as of now which makes him have to get a college apartment and that’s not covered in his housing, so now I’m needing help to pay his rent at least for a couple months so he can get settled and land himself a job. We would really appreciate anything that is given large or small since anything would help greatly at this point. Thank you so much for at least taking a moment to read our story. You all be blessed.