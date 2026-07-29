Raising money for national fine arts

Michaela, myranda, and paityn qualified for AG National Fine Arts competition in St. Louis, Mo. The Estimated cost per child to go without spending money or anything is 1000$. Michaela is currently in a treatment facility and has permission to attend but needs to have a guardian with her. We are trying to raise money for the girls to attend. Michaela received a superior with invitation (1st in her category) for flash fiction. Myranda qualified with flash fiction and painting. Paityn received a superior with invitation (1st in her Category) for her writing book chapter. These girls have done amazing and any help would get them closer to attending. We love and appreciate you all!

Angi