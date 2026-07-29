Raising money for my new apartment

Dear friends, in June I was released from my first time being incarcerated for almost 11 months. I lost my job, lost my home, lost my cat, my time with my son, was away from my family and friends. It was difficult for my mental health, but God was with me the whole time. This is why I never gave up.

Now I am looking for a new place to call my own, and I am asking for a bit of help to pay first and last month's rent. Your money will mean a world of difference as I gain at least something to call my own.





Thank you very much and God bless.