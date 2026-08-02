Raising money for my Dad in ICE

My name's Jahir, the son of Daniel Romero, around 3 to 4 days ago, my dad got detained and got sent to Florence Deportation Center, he says everything will be okay but I know deep down that even he doesn't know what's going to happen next. My dad is one of many things but a criminal is not one of them, which is so unfair because he's more of a hero to me. He fought for me and my siblings when we were in the system and made us believe in hope when all was lost, that's my why. I want him to believe in hope the same way he did to us. No matter how small, any donation will be helpful towards my family. Although my family is going through a tough situation, I know my dad is going through worst. Please, help me make him believe again. You don't have to donate but reposting my story will be beneficial. Thank you for your time.