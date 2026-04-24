Raising money for music equipment and streaming

Raising money to be able to buy a pc and equipment to make music on FL studio and to create gaming and music content for YouTube. I am a begginer on FL studio with a laptop thats barely worth 50e and unable to use more than one plugin while in FL studio. I have approximately 6k hours in CSGO but barely played since 2017 ever since panorama update came out and my old pc with intel core 2 duo and gtx 960 died. Anything and everything helps and is appreciated. I understand i dont deserve anything. Thank you