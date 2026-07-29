Raising Money for HaOgen HaMiluim

This Friday, Yom Yerushalayim, we are coming together for a meaningful cause with a 5K run and pickleball tournament in support of Haogen Hamiluim. This is an incredible organization that helps the families of Miluim in Israel.





On Yom Hazikaron, we had the privilege of hearing from Avigail, an inspiring singer who shared the profound impact Haogen Hamiluim has had on her family during incredibly difficult times. Her story reminded us how important it is to support the families who sacrifice so much behind the scenes while their loved ones protect our homeland.





While donating is not mandatory, we encourage everyone to contribute whatever they can. Even a small donation can make a big impact and help provide critical support, care, and stability to Miluim families throughout Israel.





Together, through community, sport, and generosity, we can make a difference.



