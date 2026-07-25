Raising money for family IPad.

Hey, I’m a father of a family of 4, we live on a single income. My wife due to health issues that arrived during 2020 and didn’t get diagnosed because of the pandemic, that they can’t determine now after the fact, has left her unable to work and no income. To try to turn my hobby into some relief, I started a YouTube page a couple years ago to hopefully turn my gaming into something that could help the family. I have grown it myself up to 350 subscribers currently, up until now I’ve been using used phones, but I’m struggling to keep up purchasing phones as they run out of space from updates. I am hoping to raise money to purchase a iPad PRO that can be used for my videos and also for general family use with my two kids because we don’t have a computer.