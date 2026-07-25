Raising money 💰 for church land and building

In buteba Village, buteba, we are *Heaven Is Our Home Church*.





We’re a small church with a big heart — but we have big needs.





Our roof is iron sheets. Our land is rented. And our young people have dreams but no tools.





*What we need:*

1. *Church Land - 8,000,000 ksh

To buy our own 50x100ft plot so we can stop renting and build classrooms for kids.

2. *Machines for Youth - 3,000,000ksh

Sewing machines, maize mill, sound system & computers. So 40+ youth can learn skills and get jobs instead of sitting idle.

3. *Food for the Poor - 1,200,000ksh

12 families in our village eat once a day. Widows, orphans, and those recovering like our Pastor who survived a head surgery.





*Why now?*

We just had a *Thanksgiving Service on 20th July 2026* for our Pastor’s recovery. God lifted him up. Now we’re believing God to lift our whole village.





_“When there’s a casting down, there’s a lifting up.”_

_“Zoe — The life of God in me makes me unbreakable.”_





Every shilling counts. 50k buys bricks. 200k buys a sewing machine.





*Partner with us to train the young generation, feed the poor, and give our church a permanent home.*





Thank you for standing with us.