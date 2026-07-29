Raising money for bills

Hello everyone,l'm Ruth from kenya.l am here to share my reason why l need help.l m trying to get help to settle my mother,she has raised us alone since the dad ran away.l have never meet him but l thank God for helping me to get to this far,so my mother lives in rented house which sometimes is hard to pay because she has no stable job,considaring her age now,it pains me seeing her having to wash other people clothes to get something on the table.This bending everyday doing chores has caused alot of pain allover her body but mostly on her back.sometimes l get something to do l support her but other times lm unable.l was requesting for any support for my mum,because she's going through alot raising us alone.l have siblings but they dont have jobs so all this burden is placed on her to cater for their needs its hard for her but she can't say it on our faces but she really needs help.l will appreciate your help so much,thanks