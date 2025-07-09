Raising money for a school laptop so I can study





















Hi, my name is Natasha





I’m raising money for a laptop because right now, not having one is holding me back from school

Right now I’m a student trying to submit assignments and do research, but I have to use borrowed phones or go to a cafe to type.

- I’m learning law but without my own laptop I can’t practice consistently.





Every time I have to work without a laptop, I lose time, opportunities, and confidence. I know that with my own laptop, I can finish my course, apply for remote jobs, build my portfolio, help my family with income

A laptop means I can work from anywhere, learn new skills, and actually build the future I want. It’s not just a device — it’s access to education, work, and opportunity.









Any amount helps. I









Thank you for believing in me.

Natasha











