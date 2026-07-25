Raising Money for a E scooter

Hey there My names Joshua, I’m trying to save up for an electric scooter

I’ve been working toward it myself and I’m putting in what I can, but I’m still a bit short.

I’m not asking for anything crazy, just a little help if you want to support me getting there faster. I’ve been saving consistently and I’m only 150 in and I’m just trying to finish the goal.

The scooter isn’t just for fun, it would help me get around faster and be more independent day to day.

Anything helps, even just sharing this. Appreciate anyone who supports it 🙏🛴



