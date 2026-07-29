Raising Light Bearers, Restoring Lives

My name is Cori Lalonde. Earlier this year, my husband, Jason and I attended the Light Bearers Evangelism Academy (LBEA) in Chiang Mai, Thailand. What we experienced there changed our lives!





The academy exists to train and equip believers who feel called to reach the unreached people groups of the world, particularly those living within the 10/40 Window. Students receive practical training in evangelism, discipleship, missions strategy, and ministry within restricted nations.





Now we have been invited back—not as students—but as leaders and teachers. In February 2027, we will return to Thailand to help train the next generation of missionaries and evangelists who are preparing to take the Gospel into some of the least-reached places on earth.





Immediately following the academy, we will travel to Liberia, West Africa, to serve alongside Michael with the Sons & Daughters of Thunder Ministries - This ministry rescues men and women trapped in addiction, homelessness, poverty, and hopelessness. Many have backgrounds as former child soldiers or have been deeply impacted by the devastation of Liberia's civil wars.





Through rehabilitation, discipleship, vocational training, and the power of the Holy Spirit, lives are being transformed every day.

Together we will participate in ministry outreach, discipleship, leadership development, evangelism, and encouragement of local believers who are bringing hope to their communities.