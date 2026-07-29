Raising funds to get my kids into a new home

Help a Single Mom and Her Children Find a Stable Home

Hi, my name is Rebecca, and I am a single mother doing everything I can to provide a safe, stable life for my children.

Over the past several years, I’ve faced challenges that have made it difficult to get ahead. One of the biggest obstacles has been living with CVS (Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome), a condition that can cause severe episodes of nausea, vomiting, exhaustion, and missed work. Managing this illness while raising children on my own has been incredibly difficult, but I continue to push forward every day for my kids.

I do not receive support from their father, which means every responsibility—financial, emotional, and physical—falls on my shoulders. Despite working hard and doing my best to stay afloat, the rising cost of housing and everyday expenses has made it nearly impossible to save enough money to secure a home for us on my own.

My goal is to raise enough money to help cover the costs of moving into a home for my children and me by July 1st. The funds will go toward move-in expenses, deposits, utility setup fees, and creating a stable environment where my children can feel safe and secure.

As a mother, there is nothing more important to me than giving my children a place to call home. They deserve stability, comfort, and the chance to thrive without the uncertainty we’ve been facing.

If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean more than I can express. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would be an incredible help.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can offer. Every contribution brings us one step closer to having a home of our own.

With gratitude,

Rebecca and Family



