Raising Funds to Empower Students With Essential S

My name is Minister Winnie, and I am involved in supporting and teaching students through the Teach Every Nation program.





Many of these students are eager to learn and grow, but they lack one of the most important tools for education learning books , study materials, smart phones and laptops for online learning, and Data or Wifi.

Without these resources, it becomes very difficult for them to fully understand the lessons and develop the skills they need for their future.





I am raising funds to help provide essential books and learning materials for these students so they can continue their studies with dignity, confidence, and proper support.

Your donation will directly help:

Provide textbooks and study materials

Support students who cannot afford learning resources.

Strengthen education and discipleship in the program

Even a small gift can make a big difference in a student’s life.





It can turn confusion into understanding, and lack into opportunity.





I believe that together we can invest in these students and help build a stronger future for them through education and faith.





Thank you for your support, prayers, and generosity. May God bless you abundantly.



