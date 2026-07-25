Raising funds for surgery in Mexico

Please consider donating to help Arno and Lisa Friesen with the financial load they currently have. Arno needs a surgery to remove his cancer he has been battling for a few years now. The doctors in Mexico finally said he is ready for the surgery and we are praying that there are people willing to donate for the surgery. They have the surgery to pay for plus 8 weeks of living in Mexico while recovering afterwards. Any contribution big or small would be so very much appreciated! May God bless you for giving and if you can’t give please pray for God to provide for them!!!

Our prayer is that they can help him and he can go back home to his family and continue living a healthy life.