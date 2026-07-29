Raising Funds for New Position

Work in the Light is planning on hiring Hal Metzger as a part-time Social Media Manager (SMM). Hal will monitor and add content to X, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. In addition, he will be reaching out to churches, businesses and organizations where we can cast the vision of faith alive in the workplace. Work in the Light is part of Soul Priority. Please pray about investing in this new position for Hal. You can make tax-deductible donations here at Give Send Go. Thank you for your consideration of joining the Work in the Light team as a donor. The links below will give you more information about the key aspects of the Work in the Light ministry