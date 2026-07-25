Raising funds for funeral costs for wife;s passing

Hi everyone my wife Jennifer Grace Abbott had recently passed away due to her health issues.She was a dialysis patient for about 20 years.I was trained to do her home dialysis just to make it easier and a lot comfortable for her. She had recieved her first transplant by her loving cousin her name is Cindy she is such a gem to do a beautiful scarifice like this was absolutely dear.She just came out of nowhere asked Jennifer how would i go about donating a kidney? Jennifer gave her a phone number to call the transplant team and asked about it. but before the transplant happened she wanted to get baptised in the Greek Orthodox church and everything fell into place.Jennifer thought nothing of it at the time so we continued her dialysis as usual until to our surprise Cindy messaged her and said I did all the workup and ready to do this. We were all in shock the news came shortly after she was baptised. This definitely was from GOD.So jenny got the ball rolling did her work up and once everytihng was done she was ready for the transplant. She recieved the greatest gift of a second chance in life to be free from a life saving machine and not having to depend on it. Life went on as it was normal nothing to worry about just making sure she took her anti rejection meds. Four great years pass by and to our dismay she started to get sick she was infected with E-COLI poisoning which damaged her kidney and shehad a terrible fall outside in the backyard she mistepped a step lost her balance and fell on her transplanted kidney. The grandkids were with her and rushed in to tell me nana fell! I quickly rushed out helped her up and brought her in the house. A couple days later she started to slowly get sick it wasn't good at all she got real sick vomitting got a fever her blood pressure dropped went real low i rushed her to the hospital where they quickly took her in to do whatever the doctors and nurses could do. From the infection and the fall damged her kidney they tried their best to revive her kidney she was in the hospital for two weeks. Sadly they couldn't save it and she had to go back on dialysis. We had to start all over again i was retrained for a few months continued on with her treatments many years have passed over 12 years have passed and she developed other underlying issues from years of dialysis broke her body down she had years of diverticulitis that she was battling until 9 months ago it got real worse she was feeling great pain in her abdomen her colon was damaged had two holes one fused created a fistula where stool was passing through her front.This is what the CT Scan showed the doctor and he explained it fully but the hospital we went to which is where i was trained for her dialysis and her goto appointments she needed a specialist but this was at a different hospital.We were told that a requisition was to be sent there and waited at the meantime she was given antibiotics and pain killers. We waited for the appointment 1 month passes by no word so i contacted our dialysis nurseshe knew about the issue and we were wondering why didn't we recieve an appointment? Apparently the doctor who we spoke to apparently forgot to send in a requisition. All this time jennifer is sufferring in pain.This issue began in september of 2025 from all of the waiting she is just screaming in pain the long use of painkillers and antibiotics did not help. Three days before christmas we went to the hospital that had the specialist she wasnt there. They had poor jennifer do another CT scan again and told her the same thing we had to wait again for an appointment to see the surgeonfour months later we saw and spoke to thesurgeon she explained her issue it was a dangerous surgery a big surgery 8 hours lond and required a team.At this time she wassufferring in pain it was terrible.They told her to make a decision and that they would need to make 2 more appointments to see the anesthetist and another appointment to see the surgeon who surgically inserts a colostomy bag. No appointment was made we waited and waited we called them we were ignored jenny sufferring in pain.I got a hold of her nurse she was very concerned contacted them they quickly responded i was like wow they didn't care. I had to write a full synopsis explainingeverything from the start going into the first hospital to the second one the pain jenny was going through was just frightening i was scared and worried and really sad. The prolonged use of the antibiotics grew immune and mind you it was 9 months of antibiotic use and painkillers which did nothing till one night she said she saw different color changes she was in extreme pain it intensified we had called an ambulance rushed her to the hospital her blood sugar was low 1.8 theyhad to pump her with sugar . the blood test results came back and said she was in septic shock from the infection. They had to put poor jenny on life support i lost myself i was so devastated i explained the whole story to the emergency doctor he couldn't believe it 9 months on antibiotics he was upset i also spoke to the surgeon who had to perform asurgery on her quickly she was upset spoke to the surgon and said why did you allow this for so long her terrible answer was so that this would protect her, Negligence on her part I cried so hard for days from the infection she got C-DIFF from a fever her body swelled up they had her on a continuous dialysis machine her blood pressure wouldnt raise because of the infections. They had to surgically add a drain bagto drain the infection hat pooled in her abdomen this didn't help,her infection spread throughout her body mind you she was in there for anout 2 weeks she was doing well but got worse I am crying everyday seeing her with that breathing tube all these pumps giving her fluid medications antibiotics nothing wanted to work. Sadly the doctor informed that she will not make it by the end of the night and we were there crying I was indisbelief i couldn't contain myself until listening to te last beat of her breath she was gone. I just lost it and now i have to bury my wife which is the hardest thing to do and it's very expensive this is why I'm asking the loving people to please give what they can so that i can giver her anice funeral.Jenny was an amazing christian she loved God very much so the angels were her favourite. She was funny made me laugh so many times she gave me beautiful memories she was a rare gem where she could never be duplicated or replaced. She loved her daughters her grandkids she did everything for them she made everything happen even though she was sick. This is before all this happened. And now i have to make this funeral happen.This is something that i never dreamed of happening we had plans she was the next candidate for a transplant. Now she is with God pain free happy doing her thing. I will truly miss her.