Raising funds for a NEW smile!

Hi my name is Erin. Back in September I lost my dad. I was his caregiver and he was my best friendand fishing partner. Then lost my job in October on my dads birthday! I struggled to find work in small town Greenvile Florida and made it work the best I could but in February I lost my home to foreclosure.

Since then it seems my life has been in a downward spiral. Through my friend, I met a woman who needed someone to stay on her mother's 19 acres in a converted boathouse. I've been living on a property since March, which has been a tremendous help but still im always struggling to make ends meet.

As a side gig, I do make cotton candy and sell that at a flea market but it's been so hot and humid here in Florida I waste more than I sell. And I sell just enough to cover my lodging, expenses and food to feed my pups. There's hardly anything left over to put into savings for my teeth.





One day back in early May this year, I decided to take my 2 dogs to a beach not to far from where I live. My pups are Alice a 7 year old Rhodesian Ridgeback and a 2 year old Doberman named Ozzy. Both are rescues. They are my only companions and my best friends. While at the beach, in the water, my partials were hurting so I just took them out and put them in my bra/swimsuit and didn't think much of it. Then my Ozzy seen another dog and wanted to play. As he lunched forward I lost my balance and out the partials came. Lost in the ocean forever. It was go after him or try to search among the waves for my teeth.

I know it was irresponsible of me to even take them out. I should have just left them in and delt with the pain.

Unfortunately now, I have been walking around since May with no teeth.

Im only 52 and I lost my teeth originally to domestic abuse and partially hereditary reasons. Never drugs just unfortunate circumstances.





My insecurities are at an all time high now. I've applied for jobs and have gotten interviews but as soon as they see me, the interview ends pretty quickly. No one wants a face with no teeth representing their business or company. I get that.





I've tried to use Resetsmile but they said they cant do uppers on me because I don't have enough teeth on top to hold a partial. I tried Aspen Dental but my credit is shot because of the foreclosure and I've tried to use local dentists to make payments but they all turn me away.





As the days fly by I am becoming more and more depressed and I rarely leave the house because I'm embarrassed.

I'd like to start dating again someday but I won't until im happy again and can have self confidence again.





Im only asking for enough money to pay for the replacements of my partials which is roughly $1800 plus gas expenses to drive from Tallahassee to Dade County where the dentist i got my original partials from.





I'd love to feel pretty again and have a brighter future to look forward to. No one knows how important a smile is until you lose yours.

I pray daily, God will bless me with the funds to get them. It would truly change my world. After that, I am limitless.





Thank you for reading my story. 🙏



