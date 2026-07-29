Raising funds for a Christian Center in Mexico.

Protecting the Bride

This ministry wasn’t built on applause. It was built on sore fingertips, sleepless nights, and stubborn faith. If you’ve ever been called to keep going when no one was clapping—then you already understand. And if you don’t, I pray this message helps you see why we do what we do.





My name is David Frenette, I go by Samuel Ward as my pseudonym. I am a Christian fiction author. I've recently finished a book. You can find the link to get it for free below. I don't charge anything for things that I consider ministry. It has been put on my heart to write the book Trumpets Sounding :a Modern Interpretation of the Revelation.

I believe the trumpets have already begun to sound. In fact, I think we are coming up on the third Trumpet. I believe there are true believers in every Christian faith. And I believe God has placed it on my heart to build a Christian Center/ Sanctuary. A place that the faithful can gather to worship God. I have already purchased land in the Maneadero area of Baja California. I envision this place as being an open pulpit for visiting Ministers and believers without requiring funds to be exchanged on property. A place that supports the local community as both a recreation and religious center. Maybe, later to serve as a site for a food pantry and vacinations. Basically, a non-business model. No money to be exchanged on the Christian Center property. Not even tithes. I don’t charge for sermons. I don’t run a business disguised as a church.

Currently, I have a small youtube channel where I share messages that God has put on my heart. Everything I create—whether it’s a YouTube sermon, a printed book, or a small chapel in the hills—is offered freely for the glory of God. So, if you have a ministry and need music feel free to visit my channel and take as you desire. Get fed. Same as for the short sermons that you will find there. The cost is exactly 0.

All I ask is that you like, subscribe, and share. I can't get this info out on my own. Computers are not my strong suit. I've always been a boots on the ground kind of person. As an ordained minister, I'm doing this for God. Not any specific agency, group, or organization. I am relying on my fellow believers.

This campaign helps fund:

Free printed and digital materials rooted in Scripture and modern events.

A refuge church space in Baja California for believers to rest, pray, and gather

Equipment for sermons, content, and outreach

Fuel, data, and small tech that powers this message from the wilderness

If God has ever kept you going on empty...

If you’ve ever prayed, “Use me, Lord,”

If you’ve ever felt like the Bride, Christ's believers, is being lulled to sleep while the storm builds—

Then this ministry is for you, too.

Help us protect the Bride.

Help us prepare her.

And if you can’t give, then pray—and share this with others. maximum exposure can really make the difference.

In Jesus’ name,

— David Frenette (aka Samuel Ward).

link to Trumpets Sounding: A modern Interpretation of Revelation (FICTION)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hrV8dauYF3KdbmHaD2eyJurTPIcEaqAo/view?usp=drivesdk

youtube channel : www.youtube.com/@SamuelWardMinistry

Enjoy a free Bible. : www.biblegateway.com





Before I go on. I ask that you like, share, subscribe to all the stuff that I was inspired to create. It's a little Spiritual Food. But, we don't know when we may be starving.







