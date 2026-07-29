GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Raising funds for a Christian Center in Mexico.

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Frenette

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Frenette

Raising funds for a Christian Center in Mexico.

Protecting the Bride

This ministry wasn’t built on applause. It was built on sore fingertips, sleepless nights, and stubborn faith. If you’ve ever been called to keep going when no one was clapping—then you already understand. And if you don’t, I pray this message helps you see why we do what we do.


My name is David Frenette, I go by Samuel Ward as my pseudonym. I am a Christian fiction author. I've recently finished a book. You can find the link to get it for free below. I don't charge anything for things that I consider ministry. It has been put on my heart to write the book Trumpets Sounding :a Modern Interpretation of the Revelation.

I believe the trumpets have already begun to sound. In fact, I think we are coming up on the third Trumpet. I believe there are true believers in every Christian faith.  And I believe God has placed it on my heart to build a Christian Center/ Sanctuary. A place that the faithful can gather to worship God. I have already purchased land in the Maneadero area of Baja California. I envision this place as being an open pulpit for visiting Ministers and believers without requiring funds to be exchanged on property. A place that supports the local community as both a recreation and religious center. Maybe, later to serve as a site for a food pantry and vacinations. Basically, a non-business model. No money to be exchanged on the Christian Center property. Not even tithes. I don’t charge for sermons. I don’t run a business disguised as a church.

Currently, I have a small youtube channel where I share messages that God has put on my heart. Everything I create—whether it’s a YouTube sermon, a printed book, or a small chapel in the hills—is offered freely for the glory of God. So, if you have a ministry and need music feel free to visit my channel and take as you desire. Get fed. Same as for the short sermons that you will find there. The cost is exactly 0.

All I ask is that you like, subscribe, and share. I can't get this info out on my own. Computers are not my strong suit. I've always been a boots on the ground kind of person. As an ordained minister, I'm doing this for God. Not any specific agency, group, or organization. I am relying on my fellow believers.

This campaign helps fund:

Free printed and digital materials rooted in Scripture and modern events.

A refuge church space in Baja California for believers to rest, pray, and gather

Equipment for sermons, content, and outreach

Fuel, data, and small tech that powers this message from the wilderness

If God has ever kept you going on empty...

If you’ve ever prayed, “Use me, Lord,”

If you’ve ever felt like the Bride, Christ's believers, is being lulled to sleep while the storm builds—

Then this ministry is for you, too.

Help us protect the Bride.

Help us prepare her.

And if you can’t give, then pray—and share this with others. maximum exposure can really make the difference.

In Jesus’ name,

— David Frenette (aka Samuel Ward).

link to Trumpets Sounding: A modern Interpretation of Revelation (FICTION)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hrV8dauYF3KdbmHaD2eyJurTPIcEaqAo/view?usp=drivesdk

youtube channel  :  www.youtube.com/@SamuelWardMinistry

Enjoy a free Bible. :   www.biblegateway.com


Before I go on. I ask that you like, share, subscribe to all the stuff that I was inspired to create. It's a little Spiritual Food. But, we don't know when we may be starving.



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve